Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Histogenics Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.7 beta. From a competition point of view, Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 45.1% respectively. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 117.65% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.