Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. IVERIC bio Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Histogenics Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s current beta is 3.29 and it happens to be 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 61.9%. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.