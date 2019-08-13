Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Incyte Corporation 82 8.84 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Histogenics Corporation and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Incyte Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Histogenics Corporation and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Incyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Histogenics Corporation and Incyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

Competitively Incyte Corporation has a consensus target price of $88.33, with potential upside of 7.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.