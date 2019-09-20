Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

We are contrasting Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Histogenics Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a beta of 3.29 and its 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.