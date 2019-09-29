Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

We are comparing Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Histogenics Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|83.53M
|0.11
|1.68
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|12
|0.00
|33.90M
|-1.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Histogenics Corporation
|37,847,757,136.38%
|0%
|0%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|291,487,532.24%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Histogenics Corporation and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Histogenics Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 116.67%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 45.07% respectively. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Histogenics Corporation
|-8.54%
|-8.86%
|-4%
|30.43%
|-92.07%
|103.62%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Histogenics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.
Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
