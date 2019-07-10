Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.84 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.7 shows that Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.