Comparison of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Both Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 186 5.93 N/A 14.67 13.14 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.11 N/A 0.83 16.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hingham Institution for Savings and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hingham Institution for Savings. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hingham Institution for Savings is currently more affordable than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hingham Institution for Savings and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.8% and 31.1%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings was less bearish than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.