Comparison of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Specialized that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies Inc. 4 0.81 N/A 0.02 189.44 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 8 0.47 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Himax Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -171.1% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies Inc. is 97.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.03. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Himax Technologies Inc. Its rival MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Himax Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Himax Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Himax Technologies Inc. has a 17.65% upside potential and an average target price of $4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Himax Technologies Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 88.9%. Himax Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Himax Technologies Inc. 1.79% 4.6% -11.89% -22.68% -51.36% -0.58% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation -5.11% 16.05% 33.57% 18.52% -12.31% 52.5%

For the past year Himax Technologies Inc. has -0.58% weaker performance while MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 52.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.