Comparison of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 30 1.50 N/A 3.29 8.39 Studio City International Holdings Limited 17 2.75 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.72% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. with consensus target price of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares and 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares. 0.8% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Studio City International Holdings Limited has 19.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -6.98% -17.09% -10.88% -0.47% -30.69% 4.59% Studio City International Holdings Limited -4.25% 5.5% 20.13% 0% 0% 7.78%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Studio City International Holdings Limited

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.