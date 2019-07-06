Comparison of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

We are comparing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 30 1.52 N/A 3.29 8.39 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.28 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a -6.86% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares and 45.6% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Full House Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -6.98% -17.09% -10.88% -0.47% -30.69% 4.59% Full House Resorts Inc. 2.19% 11.48% -0.85% -14.96% -31.67% 15.35%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Full House Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Full House Resorts Inc.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.