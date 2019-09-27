Comparison of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

This is a contrast between Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|32
|1.05
|72.94M
|3.29
|9.95
|Eldorado Resorts Inc.
|40
|0.66
|57.26M
|1.44
|31.40
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|230,822,784.81%
|56.9%
|11.6%
|Eldorado Resorts Inc.
|142,154,915.59%
|10.9%
|2.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Eldorado Resorts Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Eldorado Resorts Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.37% and an $31.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Eldorado Resorts Inc. is $54.33, which is potential 40.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eldorado Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.3% respectively. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.98% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|-0.15%
|2.48%
|2.16%
|7.42%
|-3.45%
|23.91%
|Eldorado Resorts Inc.
|-0.62%
|-5.29%
|-5.67%
|0.47%
|8.46%
|24.61%
For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Eldorado Resorts Inc.
Summary
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Eldorado Resorts Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.