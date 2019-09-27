Comparison of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

This is a contrast between Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 32 1.05 72.94M 3.29 9.95 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 40 0.66 57.26M 1.44 31.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 230,822,784.81% 56.9% 11.6% Eldorado Resorts Inc. 142,154,915.59% 10.9% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.37% and an $31.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Eldorado Resorts Inc. is $54.33, which is potential 40.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eldorado Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.3% respectively. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.98% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Eldorado Resorts Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.