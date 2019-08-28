Comparison of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) compete against each other in the Mortgage Investment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop Holdings Inc. 20 1.40 N/A 1.44 15.77 Cohen & Company Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hilltop Holdings Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hilltop Holdings Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.2% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cohen & Company Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hilltop Holdings Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.6% and 3.2% respectively. About 2.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15% are Cohen & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.8% 6.23% 9.67% 22.26% 8.67% 27.2% Cohen & Company Inc. -1.78% 5.7% -18.97% -45.19% -55.48% -42.33%

For the past year Hilltop Holdings Inc. has 27.2% stronger performance while Cohen & Company Inc. has -42.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Hilltop Holdings Inc. beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.