Comparison of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Since Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 38 0.98 N/A 2.65 12.69 Graco Inc. 49 4.59 N/A 1.99 24.20

In table 1 we can see Hillenbrand Inc. and Graco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Graco Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hillenbrand Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hillenbrand Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Graco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Graco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Graco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hillenbrand Inc. and Graco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Graco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hillenbrand Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, and a 68.36% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares and 85.7% of Graco Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Graco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend while Graco Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Hillenbrand Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.