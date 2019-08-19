Comparison of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.44 N/A 3.21 33.27 The Cooper Companies Inc. 305 6.40 N/A 8.84 38.17

Table 1 highlights Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Cooper Companies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta indicates that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$104.25 is Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.95%. Competitively the consensus price target of The Cooper Companies Inc. is $320.67, which is potential -4.39% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was less bullish than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.