Comparison of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.48 N/A 3.21 33.27 ResMed Inc. 116 7.39 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ResMed Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ResMed Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ResMed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$119 is Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.51%. Competitively ResMed Inc. has an average price target of $140, with potential upside of 3.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. looks more robust than ResMed Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and ResMed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 71.5%. About 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.