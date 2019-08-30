Comparison of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

Both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.47 N/A 3.21 33.27 Alcon Inc. 59 4.08 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$119 is Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.76%. Competitively Alcon Inc. has an average price target of $68.6, with potential upside of 12.72%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alcon Inc. is looking more favorable than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Alcon Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 47.68%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Alcon Inc. has 30.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Alcon Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.