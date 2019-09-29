Comparison of Hill International Inc. (HIL) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.00 43.06M -0.45 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 37 1.14 61.86M 1.24 34.08

Table 1 highlights Hill International Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 1,470,628,415.30% -26.1% -9.1% ABM Industries Incorporated 166,424,535.92% 5.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. ABM Industries Incorporated’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill International Inc. Its rival ABM Industries Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Comparatively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.