Comparison of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties Inc. 44 5.40 101.98M 1.25 36.29 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 14 0.00 127.62M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Highwoods Properties Inc. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties Inc. 232,089,212.56% 6.1% 2.8% Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 944,633,604.74% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Highwoods Properties Inc. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.54% for Highwoods Properties Inc. with average price target of $51.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Highwoods Properties Inc. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 26.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highwoods Properties Inc. 2.19% 7.32% 1.12% 2.6% -6.15% 17.16% Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6%

For the past year Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Highwoods Properties Inc. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.