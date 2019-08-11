Comparison of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Both HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.34 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HighPoint Resources Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HighPoint Resources Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Kosmos Energy Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 404.20% and an $6 average target price. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average target price is $9.83, while its potential upside is 58.29%. Based on the results given earlier, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Kosmos Energy Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance while Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Kosmos Energy Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.