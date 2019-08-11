Comparison of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Both HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.61 N/A 0.28 13.06

In table 1 we can see HighPoint Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $6, and a 404.20% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 59.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HighPoint Resources Corporation looks more robust than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation was more bearish than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.