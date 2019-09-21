Comparison of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 11.19%. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Summary
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
