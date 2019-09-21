Comparison of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 11.19%. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.