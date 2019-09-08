Comparison of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and 23135 (:)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and 23135 (:) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 44.99% respectively. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23135 has 2.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats 23135 on 3 of the 3 factors.
