Comparison of Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.20 N/A 0.80 2.65 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

In table 1 we can see Hi-Crush Inc. and Vale S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vale S.A. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hi-Crush Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hi-Crush Inc. is presently more affordable than Vale S.A., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hi-Crush Inc.’s current beta is 1.91 and it happens to be 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vale S.A. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hi-Crush Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 1.2 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hi-Crush Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hi-Crush Inc. and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Vale S.A. is $13.98, which is potential 28.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.2% of Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Vale S.A. has weaker performance than Hi-Crush Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vale S.A. beats Hi-Crush Inc.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.