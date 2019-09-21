Comparison of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HEXO Corp. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.17 consensus price target and a 114.67% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year HEXO Corp. has 24.2% stronger performance while Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -72.95% weaker performance.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.