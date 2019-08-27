Comparison of Hexindai Inc. (HX) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

As Credit Services companies, Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.72 N/A 0.06 37.05 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 3.71 N/A 0.05 24.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dragon Victory International Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Hexindai Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hexindai Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hexindai Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hexindai Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Dragon Victory International Limited has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dragon Victory International Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hexindai Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares and 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. has stronger performance than Dragon Victory International Limited

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Dragon Victory International Limited.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.