Comparison of Hexindai Inc. (HX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.88 N/A 0.33 8.56 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02

In table 1 we can see Hexindai Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hexindai Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hexindai Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CNFinance Holdings Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12.3% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hexindai Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 34.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. -4.44% -14.89% -3.78% -59.12% -76.37% 12% CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. had bullish trend while CNFinance Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hexindai Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.