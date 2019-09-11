Comparison of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

We are comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.60 N/A 1.01 14.27 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Viavi Solutions Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Viavi Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has an average target price of $15.2, and a 0.73% upside potential. On the other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -7.87% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company looks more robust than Viavi Solutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was less bullish than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.