Comparison of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.64 N/A 1.01 14.27 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $15.2, with potential upside of 4.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares and 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares. 0.1% are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has weaker performance than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.