Comparison of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Both Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.45 N/A 1.28 15.81 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.60 N/A 1.52 9.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hess Midstream Partners LP and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Hess Midstream Partners LP. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hess Midstream Partners LP is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hess Midstream Partners LP and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hess Midstream Partners LP and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Hess Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $27, and a 48.35% upside potential. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus price target and a 74.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. looks more robust than Hess Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hess Midstream Partners LP and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 80% respectively. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.