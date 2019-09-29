Comparison of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 19 0.88 16.61M 1.28 15.81 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 2 -0.05 82.74M -3.75 0.00

Demonstrates Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 87,237,394.96% 13.9% 2.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4,975,046,599.72% -30.5% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$24 is Hess Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.76%. Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $4, with potential upside of 158.06%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 3% are Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.