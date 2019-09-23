Comparison of Hess Corporation (HES) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Since Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 62 3.07 N/A -0.62 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.32 N/A 1.47 1.19

In table 1 we can see Hess Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hess Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hess Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation. Its rival VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Hess Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation’s upside potential is 23.65% at a $81 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares and 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Hess Corporation was more bullish than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.