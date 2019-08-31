Comparison of Hess Corporation (HES) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.55 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hess Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hess Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Hess Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hess Corporation has an average price target of $72, and a 14.38% upside potential. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 61.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Hess Corporation had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.