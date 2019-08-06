Comparison of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.62 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 26.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust had bearish trend while Sotherly Hotels Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.