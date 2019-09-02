Comparison of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.04 N/A -0.36 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.64 N/A 0.75 22.92

Table 1 demonstrates Hersha Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hersha Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RLJ Lodging Trust’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, RLJ Lodging Trust’s potential upside is 31.09% and its consensus price target is $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares and 94% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares. About 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust had bearish trend while RLJ Lodging Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats on 6 of the 6 factors Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.