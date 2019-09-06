Comparison of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

This is a contrast between Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.25 N/A -30.19 0.00 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.30 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.