Comparison of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Both Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 1.65 41.65M 0.89 13.96 Heritage Financial Corporation 27 2.06 36.27M 1.62 17.58

In table 1 we can see Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Commerce Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Heritage Commerce Corp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 354,468,085.11% 10.7% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 135,538,116.59% 7.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp has 9.08% stronger performance while Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.