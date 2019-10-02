Comparison of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Both Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|12
|1.65
|41.65M
|0.89
|13.96
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|27
|2.06
|36.27M
|1.62
|17.58
In table 1 we can see Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Commerce Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Heritage Commerce Corp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Financial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|354,468,085.11%
|10.7%
|1.2%
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|135,538,116.59%
|7.2%
|1%
Risk & Volatility
Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.41%
|0.65%
|-0.08%
|-6.07%
|-19.44%
|9.08%
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-3.65%
|-4.84%
|-5.91%
|-9.4%
|-18.03%
|-4.04%
For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp has 9.08% stronger performance while Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.
Summary
Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.