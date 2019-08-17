Comparison of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.58 N/A 0.89 13.96 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.71 N/A 2.05 14.39

Demonstrates Heritage Commerce Corp and Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Central Pacific Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage Commerce Corp and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heritage Commerce Corp and Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Central Pacific Financial Corp. is $30, which is potential 6.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares and 95% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares. About 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp has weaker performance than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.