Comparison of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) and HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) and HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc Holdings Inc. 41 0.58 N/A 1.79 25.27 HyreCar Inc. 5 2.94 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Herc Holdings Inc. and HyreCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2% HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Herc Holdings Inc. and HyreCar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Herc Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $51, while its potential upside is 26.11%. Competitively the average target price of HyreCar Inc. is $8.25, which is potential 164.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HyreCar Inc. looks more robust than Herc Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Herc Holdings Inc. and HyreCar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 20.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Herc Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herc Holdings Inc. 3.34% -2.59% -6.21% 22.4% -19.22% 73.68% HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47%

For the past year Herc Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than HyreCar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Herc Holdings Inc. beats HyreCar Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.