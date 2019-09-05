Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 527.27% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 7.7%. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.