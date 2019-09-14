Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.31 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 24.3%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.