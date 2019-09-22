Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 6.4%. Insiders owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.