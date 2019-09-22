Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We will be comparing the differences between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 73.38 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 278.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.