Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We are comparing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 9.8%. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.