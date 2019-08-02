Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.96 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.