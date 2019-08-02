Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|2.96
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
