Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|7.06
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 81.74%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 0%. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
