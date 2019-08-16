Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.06 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 81.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 0%. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.