Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|69.52
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
