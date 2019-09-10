Comparison of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 69.52 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.