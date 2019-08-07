Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.