Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
