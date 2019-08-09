Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
