Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 5 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.