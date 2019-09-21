Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 5 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
