Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

This is a contrast between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 49.84%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.